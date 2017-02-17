Police raid finds Class A drugs and thousands of pounds of cash

Two men have been charged with drugs offences after a raid by police officers on a property in Luton yesterday (Thursday, February 16).

Officers from Bedfordshire Police carried out a warrant in Kingsway and found a large quantity of Class A drugs and thousands of pounds of cash.

Two men were subsequently arrested and charged.

Tahir Abass, 33, and Asim Hussain, 30, both of Kingsway, Luton, were both charged with possession of a Class A drug and one count of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

They appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Friday, February 17) where they were both remanded pending further court appearances.