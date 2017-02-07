Police raise thousands to support children victims of crime

Embrace Children Victims of Crime (CVOC) received a donation of more than £12,000 from Bedfordshire Police to help the charity continue its work supporting children victims of crime. The money was raised last year by Bedfordshire Police officers and staff.

Temporary assistant chief constable Jackie Sebire presented the cheque to the charity which provides practical, emotional and specialist support across the county for children and teenagers who have been victims of crime.

The charity also organises trips to theme parks and family holidays to Disneyland.

Ann Campbell, CEO of Embrace CVOC, said: “We will ensure that all the money raised in the county will be spent on helping children and young people from Bedfordshire to cope with what’s happened, recover and move-on with their lives.”

Last year the force held a number of fundraising events for the charity, including a Relax and Retail Evening, cake sales and raffles.

Donations were also made by individuals, one officer took part in the Great Northern Run, raising £2,000 for the charity, and an officer and police staff member won a fishing competition and donated their £2,000 prize money.

T/ACC Sebire said: “This is a fantastic cause and I was honoured to present the cheque to Embrace CVoC today.

“The charity does incredible work changing the lives of young people and we’re looking forward to raising even more money for them in 2017.”

The next fundraising event for Bedfordshire Police will be the Milton Keynes Festival of Running on Sunday, March 5.