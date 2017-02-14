Police to turn out in Force in Leighton Buzzard

Bedfordshire Police are inviting residents of Leighton Buzzard to join them at an upcoming event in the town centre.

Officers from Op Sentinel, the Special Constabulary and the Community Policing Team will be holding a Community Engagement Day on February 18 (Saturday) between 10am and 5pm. Residents will be able to chat with a police officer or PCSO and raise any issues and concerns.

There will be PCSOs and members of the Special Constabulary at a stall adjacent to the clock tower, and two ‘drop-in’ sessions at the library between 12noon and 1pm, and 3.30pm and 4.30pm where the public can speak to officers who have working knowledge of their area. There will be an opportunity to provide information, seek advice and to enquire generally about the policing of the town.

Sergeant Louise Bates, who is organising the event said: “We are holding this kind of event regularly as we are dedicated to supporting our residents and tackling crime in the area.

“I would like to invite anyone who wants to raise any concerns, get crime prevention advice or just meet our officers and have a chat to come and join us”

Op Sentinel is a dedicated team which tackles various crimes relating to anti-social behaviour including drug dealing, nuisance bikers, prostitution and street drinking.

You can contact the team on the email address: OpSentinelCentral@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk.