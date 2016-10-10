Police warn dog owners after spate of dog attacks

Police have issued a warning to dog owners to keep their pets under control and ensure they are micro-chipped following a string of recent incidents.

There have been several dog attacks across the county, both against humans and other dogs, over the past few weeks.

Crime

Peter Madden, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Dangerous Dogs Advisor, said: “It is against the law for your dog to be dangerously out of control - regardless of whether it is in a public or private place - and we take these offences very seriously.

“It is not acceptable for either people or other dogs to be injured as a result of an out of control dog and we will take firm action against the owners responsible.

“Penalties include an unlimited fine, a prison sentence of up to six months, and your dog may be destroyed. If you allow your dog to injure someone, this sentence could rise further.”

Dog attacks in Bedfordshire:

• On Sunday, October 2, a teenage boy suffered arm injuries after he was attacked by a dog in a park located just off Albert Street in Luton.

• On Wednesday, September 28, between 4pm and 4.20pm, a dog entered the garden of a property in Sharnbrook and attacked two young children, causing injuries which required hospital treatment. Officers seized the dog, whose name is George (Pictured) but have been unable to identify the owner.

Anyone who believes they may know this dog is asked to call PC Jones or PC Barnell on 101.

• On Monday, September 19, a guide dog was attacked by another dog in Mentmore Road, Leighton Buzzard.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference JD/38274/16.

• Two days earlier, on Saturday, September 17, a woman was walking along Barkers Lane, Bedford, at approximately 10.30pm, when she was attacked by a Rottweiler, causing serious injuries to her arm.

The owner of the dog is described as an Asian man, aged between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5’7”, wearing white headphones, a dark coloured baseball hat and dark trousers.

Officers would like to speak to the owner of the dog and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. CCTV enquiries in the area are also on-going.

• A Shih Tzu was attacked by another dog in Wigmore Lane on Thursday, September 15. The Shih Tzu was carried away by a dog believed to be either a Pitbull or a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and has not been since.

A 45-year-old man from Luton was arrested on Sunday, October 10, in connection to the incident and enquiries are on-going.