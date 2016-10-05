Police warning after pupil touched sexually by stranger

Police are again reminding young people to be careful when walking to and from school after a pupil was touched indecently in Linslade this week.

On Monday (October 3) a teenage girl was walking along Rock Lane at approximately 3.30pm when she was approached by a man who touched her in a sexual manner, before getting into a silver VW Polo and driving away.

The man is described as white, in his 20s, approximately 5ft 6ins, with short brown hair. He was wearing a plain white T-shirt and baggy light blue jeans. Three other men were in the car which he got into.

It’s not the first concerning incident in the town in recent weeks.

We reported how warnings had been issued after a school pupil was approached by men in a van on the same day as an attempted abduction was made on a woman.

Two men in a white Ford Transit van pulled up by the woman in Kestrel Way and one tried to drag her into the vehicle, on September 20 at 3pm.

And a pupil from Linslade Middle School was also approached by people in a white van on the same day in the Billington Road area.

Similar incidents involving students have also taken place in Luton and Clifton since the start of the school autumn term.

Det Insp Ryan Brammer, of the Bedfordshire Police Emerald unit, said: “I understand that reports such as these are worrying, however, I’d like to reassure parents that we are working hard to investigate these crimes and to identify the people responsible.

“There is no excuse for this type of behaviour, it’s completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it. I’d urge anyone who may have witnessed these incidents to get in touch with us to help us find the people responsible.”

Schools and Young Person Development Officer, Richard Denton, said: “For the vast majority of pupils the journey to and from school is safe and uneventful, however, we do occasionally get these types of reports.

“We’d encourage parents and guardians to discuss personal safety with their children and make sure they understand the importance of not speaking to strangers.

“Simple advice to follow includes avoiding walking alone if possible, stick to busy, well-lit streets, and be alert – avoid wearing headphones as this can distract from your surroundings.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emerald unit on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.