299 new homes lined up for Leighton Buzzard as Redrow purchases site

The first phase of 950 new homes at the Chamberlain’s Barn Quarry development in Leighton Buzzard has taken a step closer with the sale of the land to a housebuilder.

Redrow has exchanged contracts with Arnold White Estates to acquire part of the Heath Road site, and is drawing up plans to build almost 300 properties.

The wider 95 hectare site has outline planning permission for up to 950 new homes plus a school, local centre, a country park, play areas and will form part of the Eastern Leighton Linslade Urban Extension Scheme.

Edward Irving, land director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “We’re very excited to be involved in such a high profile project to bring the redundant quarry site back into good use to provide much needed new homes.

“Ensuring that new neighbourhoods have the facilities and infrastructure people want and need is key and the wider scheme will have amenities that will benefit the whole community, including an abundance of open space and a school. Both of these factors ranked highly in a Redrow research report earlier this year, ‘Creating Britain’s new communities’.

“We’re currently finalising our plans and will soon be submitting a reserved matters planning application for 299 homes from our Arts & Crafts inspired Heritage Collection which combines traditional exteriors with bright, modern interiors.”

Redrow’s plans include 30 affordable homes, as well as 269 private sale properties which would offer a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The Heath Road scheme would have a gross development value of around £110 million and, subject to planning, Redrow hopes to start construction work on site in summer 2018.

Redrow is currently building and selling homes from its Heritage Collection nearby at Caddington Woods, between Chaul End and Caddington, in Central Bedfordshire and at Weston Grove, Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire.

For more information about where Redrow is operating or to register interest in the homes planned in Leighton Buzzard see www.redrow.co.uk.