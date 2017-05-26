New date set for Leighton Buzzard hustings

The hustings event for Leighton Buzzard that was postponed on Tuesday evening following the Manchester terror attack now has a new date.

The South West Bedfordshire parliamentary candidates will be in attendance on Monday, June 5 at Cedars Upper School for a 7.30pm start.

All five candidates – Morenike Mafoh (Christian People’s Alliance), Daniel Norton (Liberal Democrats), Morvern Rennie (Green Party), Daniel Scott (Labour) and Andrew Selous (Conservative) will be speaking and answering direct and spontaneous questions from the audience.

For further information contact Tricia Humber - Secretary, Leighton Linslade Churches Together at triciahumber@hotmail.com