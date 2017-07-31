New role for MP Andrew

Have your say

South West Beds MP Andrew Selous has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to South Africa, the United Kingdom’s largest export market in Africa.

Trade Envoys are a network of PM appointed parliamentarians drawn from across the political spectrum.

They lead UK business delegations to the countries to which they are appointed to boost British exports and increase bilateral trade.

Mr Selous said: “I’m delighted to be appointed to this role.

“The United Kingdom’s exports to South Africa have increased by a quarter over the last 10 years.

“South Africa is the United Kingdom’s third biggest Commonwealth trading partner and there are significant opportunities for UK businesses in the energy, transport, health care, and education sectors.

“The UK currently has significant machinery, vehicle, medical, pharmaceutical, fuel and food exports to South Africa.

“Food and drink sales to South Africa increased by over 30% in the first quarter of 2017 in part due to significant increases in exports of animal feed for example.”