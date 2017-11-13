Poppy Appeal tin taken from Post Office in Leighton Buzzard

There have been 18 reports of charity collection boxes stolen in Bedfordshire in the past fortnight, including a Poppy Appeal tin from Leighton Buzzard.

Police say investigating officers are pursuing several lines of enquiry and are exploring the possibility that some of the incidents are linked.

George Compton, chairman of the Leighton Buzzard Royal British Legion, said: “As far as we are aware Leighton Buzzard has only had one Poppy tin stolen - from the Hockliffe Street Post Office.

“We will not know of any others until they are collected this week. It is a disgusting thing to do.”

Police have confirmed that among the tins stolen was a Poppy Appeal box at Chalgrave Manor Golf Club, and there have been a further four thefts of Poppy Appeal tins in Toddington.