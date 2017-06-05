Popular tumble dryers recalled due to fire risk

A popular white goods manufacturer is warning customers that thousands of its tumble dryers could pose a fire risk.

The safety notice concerns five Beko and Blomberg 8kg and 9kg capacity condenser tumble dryers, manufactured between May and November 2012.

An overheating, third party supplied component is to blame for the alert, fitted in four Beko-branded condenser tumble dryers, and one Blomberg model.

Beko is alerting consumers so it can locate and modify 3,450 affected dryers as a precautionary measure.

Affected models

The make and model numbers for the five condenser tumble dryers are:

Beko DCU9330W

Beko DCU9330R

Beko DCU8230

Beko DSC85W

Blomberg TKF8439A

manufactured between May and November 2012

To find out if your tumble dryer is affected, use the online checker on the Beko website, at https://www.beko.co.uk/dryerrepair

The serial number required is beside the model number, on a plate inside the door rim.

You can call Beko on 0800 917 2018 to check whether your machine is on the list of those at risk. Lines are open between 8:00am and 8:00pm Monday to Friday and 10:00am to 4:00pm Saturday and Sunday.

Beko has stated that as safety is its priority, if you own an affected product, you should stop using it immediately and disconnect it from the wall as a precaution.