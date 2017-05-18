Power cuts in Leighton homes are being fixed

Leighton families are battling through more power cuts due to an underground cable fault.

While businesses in Church Square were hit over the Christmas period, now families in Appenine Way, Carina Drive and Hockliffe Road are facing problems with cuts yesterday evening (Wednesday 17) and engineers still on site to complete further repairs.

A UK Power Networks Spokesman said: “UK Power Networks engineers worked as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to customers in Leighton Buzzard yesterday evening (Wednesday) including properties in Appenine Way, Carina Drive and Hockliffe Road.

“570 customers were affected following an underground cable fault at 5.50pm yesterday. 356 customers had power restored at 7.25pm and all supplies to all customers were restored before midnight.

“Our engineers remain on site today (Thursday) to complete further repairs. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”