Powerful haystack blaze near Leighton garden centre stuns motorists

A powerful haystack blaze shocked motorists, as they drove past the burning field on Monday evening.

600 bales of hay were set a light by the fire, which broke out at Model Farm, Leighton Road, on the evening of April 3.

Stunned drivers saw huge flames as they were driving past Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre, with one (Simon Jackson) stopping to take an image of the ferocious fire, which covered 30m x 10m.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and created a fire break, a strip of open space, so as the blaze was under control.

Simon said: “I was heading into Leighton at about 7.30pm and from the Eggington turn there was a blaze.

“This photo I took was at 9pm off Hockliffe Road, as I passed back on my way home.”

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “On Model Farm, Leighton Road, there was a large haystack fire of 30m x 10m – 600 bales of hay.

“Fire crews created a firebreak around it and it has smouldered for a couple of days.

“The last crew visit was on Thursday, April 6, at 5pm when the fire was out.

“The fire break has been extended and it has been left in the care of the farmer.”