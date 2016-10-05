Practical conservation to help the Wildlife Trust

There are 24 nature reserves in Bedfordshire and chances are you’ve visited at least one.

Now the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire is asking for more volunteers to get involved with their vital work.

Education and community officer Sarah Cowling says: “As a local charity we work to manage our reserves for the conservation of local wildlife and for the enjoyment of local people.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this valuable work if it weren’t for the wonderful team of volunteers we have working with us and we currently have a number of opportunities.”

If you would like to help local wildlife but are unsure if practical conservation volunteering is for you, the Trust is running a number of friendly taster mornings. You can try a light task, have a cuppa and a chat with one of their reserves officers.

Sarah explains: “All you need bring is sturdy footwear, suitable clothing for working outdoors and a packed lunch if you want to stay longer.” Gloves and tools will be provided.

Conservation taster mornings will run at a number of sites from now until December, including Totternhoe Knolls Reserve and Blow’s Downs Reserve.

If practical conservation isn’t for you but you have a passon for wildlife and are keen to share your enthusiasm, you could consider becoming a Wildlife Watch leader – Wildlife Watch is the junior strand of the Trust.

In addition, the Trust is looking for people to join their voluntary teams of walking wardens. They act as another set of eyes and ears on reserves, protecting them and encouraging their responsible use.

Full training will be given to anyone who’s interested.

> For more information about these oppportunities and/or to book a taster morning call Sarah on 01525 874317 or email sarah.cowling@wildlifebbcn.org