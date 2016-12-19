Preschool was not financially viable to run

Staff and children from Vandyke Preschool had a farewell party on Thursday as the preschool closed its doors for the final time.

The preschool organised the party so it could say thank you and goodbye to the children, parents and staff that have supported them over the years.

Vandyke Preschool was an independent charity committee-run community preschool that served nursery education to the young community in Leighton Buzzard.

Its management committee told the LBO it had to make the decision to close their doors permanently due to financial viability.

Kerry Bright, deputy manager of Vandyke Preschool, said: “Vandyke Preschool has seen hundreds of families through their doors over the last 35 plus years which includes family generations.

“Vandyke Preschool Management Committee would like to thank all the families and children who have attended and supported the preschool over the years.

“They would also like to thank all existing and current preschool staff for their dedication and professionalism.

“Vandyke Preschool Management Committee would like to give particular thanks to Maureen Rowley Preschool Manager who has been with the Preschool for 28 years, now that is commitment.

“Vandyke Preschool would like to wish all the children that are leaving all the very best in their new preschool ventures.”

Staff are working with other preschools in the area to ensure all children are accommodated at alternative providers.

Lynette Peacock contacted the LBO after hearing the sad news and said everyone was heartbroken. She is a foster carer and has had several children at the school.

She said: “They’ve got such a motherly, caring nature that it helped turn those children round very quickly.”

Lynette also commented on the preschool’s Facebook post about the closure, she wrote: “I am shocked, you are all so dedicated, loved and appreciated.”