Preservation at Leighton Buzzard Railway wins award

The Heritage Railway Association’s Peter Manisty Award plaque has been delivered to Leighton Buzzard Railway and will be displayed in the station entrance.

The award was presented in February for ‘an outstanding contribution to preservation.’

The Association’s vice chairman Mark Smith joined volunteers at the railway’s AGM – the first to be held in the Margaret Moore community room in the new Pages Park station.

Buzzrail is in illustrious company – previous winners of the occasional award have included St Pancras Station, the National Railway Museum and the Welsh Highland Railway.

The judges were impressed because LBR had completed the new station and some locomotive restoration without the level of grant funding usually essential to such projects.

Mr Smith also praised the fact that all this had been achieved without disruption to normal operations.