Prime mover leaves lasting legacy at Cheddington Bowls Club

Former Cheddington parish councillor Norman Pollard has left the village a wonderful lasting legacy, according to Bowls Club secretary Tony Duke.

He said: “Norman did great work for the village over many years as a parish councillor – notably, he was a prime mover in getting a bowls club going.

“In 1983 he and a group of friends – including current president Phil Roff – persuaded Peter Masters of Cheddington Manor to allow bowls to be played there.” Norman subsequently coaxed the council to lease land to enable the club to move to the recreation ground.

And a permanent clubhouse was quickly installed after Phil spotted a terrapin building in Farmers Weekly and Norman and Peter bought it at auction.

They then successfully bid for bowls equipment and furniture from the defunct Hoover Bowls Club in Greenford.

Tony said: “Without Norman’s drive and powers of persuasion, it’s unlikely the village would now have a bowls club.

“He became an excellent bowler and was able to share his hobby with his wife Dorrie, to whom he was married for 47 years. He won the men’s singles championship on at least three occasions, most recently in 2000.

“Sadly in recent years he suffered from dementia but he was still able to enjoy social bowls, accompanied by his loving friend Barbara.” Norman was an all-round sportsman who boxed, played football and cricket.

He also fished, well into his later years, with the occasional swim at The Puddle.

In addition. he was a very caring man – as an engineer, he liked to turn his hand to doing things and helping people.

And he held strong views, particularly against fox hunting.

Tony said: “We at the Bowls Club are greatly indebted to Norman for all the joy and fun we have through membership of our popular club. Everyone is invited to join us to see what Norman inspired. Choose a warm summer weekend afternoon to relax in the sun and enjoy the peaceful surroundings, broken only by the clash of bowls and plenty of laughter.”

> Norman leaves two children, Nigel and Karen, and two grandchildren.