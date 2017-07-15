Property firm rewards long-serving employees

Two Leighton men are celebrating after reaching a total of 30 years’ service with a sales and letting company.

Christopher Hollins and Steven Root of M & M Properties reached the significant landmark with the M & M business.

Christopher has celebrated 10 years as lettings manager and his director Steve 20 years.

Both ex-Gilbert Inglefield and Vandyke Upper School students, Chris and Steve have dedicated their careers to the company after short spells working for local firms after leaving school.

Steve said: “In a time where we see more and more moving around of staff and an increasingly transient work force, it’s reassuring to note that loyalty still exists in our industry.

“At each landmark throughout my career my first instinct is to instantly thank the clients who have given us the opportunity to have such a long running business.”

Chris commented: “I have enjoyed the challenges that the industry brings and the progression which I have made over the 10 years within the company”

Managing director Mike Smith said: “Well done and a very big thank you to Steve and Chris for their hard work.”