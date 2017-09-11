Prosecution looms after more fly-tipping in Heath and Reach

A prosecution is on the cards after more fly-tipping along a Heath and Reach road, with rubbish including a bath, sink and shower dumped in Bryants Lane.

It comes just two months after the LBO reported that a drinks cabinet, ice-cream cabinets and other items were abandoned at the site.

One resident claimed: “I spotted it on Sunday morning (September 3) and it’s not very pleasant.

“There was someone’s name on the boxes; surely the council should be able to find them?

“It must be a tradesman. It’s all nasty greed and we’ve got to pay for it!”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: “The mess has now been cleared and all fly-tips are investigated. The people named on whatever’s found are then invited in for an interview under caution to help explain how the fly-tipping got there. A decision is made whether to prosecute, issue a fixed-penalty notice or investigate further.

“The council is looking to prosecute. A file is being prepared to be passed to our solicitors.”

To report fly-tipping on public land, call 0300 300 8302 or email customers@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk giving your name, address and contact number.