Pub Spartans set to invade City of London

Managers and team members from 150 pubs are embarking on a fundraising journey into the City of London on July 30 in aid of Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

Decked out in Spartan regalia, 300 managers and team members from Stonegate Pub Company’s Southern region will set off at 1pm on the 12.5-mile walk from the Danson Stables in Bexleyheath, taking the London Road into the City and arriving at The Alice in Houndsditch some six hours or so later.

Robert Hucker, general manager of the Lancer in Leighton Buzzard, said: “We are really excited to be joining the Spartan Journey into London in aid of Noah’s Ark. Our team at the pub have been gathering sponsorship and our customers can’t wait to see pictures of the impressive sight of 300 Spartans taking to the street in full dress in aid of charity.”

Adam Stothart, Stonegate area manager and organiser, said: “We see the tremendous amount of courage these young children have in fighting life-limiting conditions and thought it appropriate to honour that bravery dressing as Spartans. We will also be fundraising en route to add to the sponsorship money our teams across the south have already raised.”

Daisy Wilson, from Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, said, “We are delighted that the Stonegate pubs in the south have chosen Noah’s Ark as the beneficiary for their fundraising.”