Public consultation over Greenacres plans to begin

Have your say

The first step in proposals to acquire Greenacres traveller site has been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council.

At a meeting of CBC’s executive this morning, various issues relating to the site were discussed by councillors, with six public speakers in attendance.

Councillors noted the “complex” issues surrounding the compulsory purchase but noted the impact the site was having on other agencies, including Thames Valley and Bedfordshire Police.

It was agreed to formally begin a period of public consultation, lasting from August until October, with a decision scheduled for December.