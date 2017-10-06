Public meeting in Leighton Buzzard will reveal farming challenges.

Farmers, food producers and brewers from Leighton Buzzard’s Farmers Market and Pecks Farm Shop will be speaking at a public meeting in the town later this month.

The meeting has been organised as part the Leighton Linslade Low Carbon Town initiative by South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth and Christian Ecology Leighton Linslade.

Public meeting on farming in Leighton Buzzard is on October 18

It takes place at All Saints Church in Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday, October 18 at 7.45pm and will reveal about how the food producers farm, how they help the environment and the challenges that they face. The issue of bees and neonicotinoids will also be covered.

Kevin Morgan-Jones, from Morgan Pell Farms near Bedford, has been selling his produce on Leighton Buzzard Farmers Market for 17 years and he will be speaking about his cattle, sheep and wildflower meadows and hedges.

Simon Mead, a fifth-generation farmer, from Wilstone Great Farm near Marsworth, Tring, will be talking about how he farms rape without neonicotinoids with wildflower strips around the edges of his fields and produces cold pressed rape seed oil which is high in omega 3 oils.

Datis Gol, from Bucks Star Beer, will be speaking about his microbrewery powered by solar panels and his commitment to the environment.

Morgan Pell farm

They will be joined by local farmer Fiona Peck from Pecks Farm Shop, near Leighton Buzzard, who will be talking about their dairy farm, their ethos and local fruit and vegetables.

Nick Rau, from National Friends of the Earth, will be speaking about the bees who are responsible for pollinating 75% of our food and the concerns around neonicotinoids.

Victoria Harvey, of South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth, said: “This public meeting on 18th October is a great opportunity to hear where our food comes from, how it is farmed, how our local farmers look after the environment and wildlife and the challenges that they are facing; and to ask questions.

“We also have a speaker on the bees who are responsible for pollinating 75% of our food and the effects of neonicotinoids. Local Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire farmers have been bringing in their produce in to Leighton Buzzard market and shops for a 1000 year. We are so lucky in Leighton Buzzard to have good quality fresh local food at a very affordable price in the regular market, the farmers market and local shops.

“Our surveys have shown that most people who come in to the market, come for the fresh food, flowers and plants as well as other items. This selection of speakers at the meeting will give a real insight into how our food is produced and the issues around the environment and the challenges that our farmers face and how we can support them. Everyone is welcome.”