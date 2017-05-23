Pupils’ show is a tribute to Doreen

A dance school’s annual show was a fitting tribute to the school’s founder, who died last year.

The 62nd Doreen’s School of Dancing show was the first since Doreen Rolls’ death in August 2016.

A spokesman for the school said: “It was a fantastic show with exceptional performances from all the pupils, and a very fitting tribute to Doreen, who not only shared her love of dance, her skills and expertise with her pupils, but also gave generously to the wider community of Leighton Buzzard.

“She supported the town carnival for many years, as well as many local charities and fundraising events.”

This year the school raised £600 for Dogs for Good, who explore ways in which dogs can help people living with disability.

During the show, pupils ranging in age from three to adult performed dance routines across three genres – tap, ballet and modern – with confidence and enthusiasm.

The opening was a colourful rendition of Bowie and Jagger’s “Dancing in the Street” and audiences enjoyed other fun numbers from the worlds of pop, stage and screen, including Annie, Chicago and Whistle Down the Wind.

The show ended with a poignant ballet number choreographed and performed as a personal tribute to Doreen by her granddaughter Alicia, who was accompanied by fellow senior students.

The finale saw the whole school on stage singing one of Doreen’s favourite songs, Abba’s “Thank You For The Music”.

For details about the dance school visit www.doreensschoolofdancing.co.uk.