Pushpa has it all sewn up

A 73-year-old former tailor has realised a dream to create clothes for children in deprived areas, thanks to the donation of sewing equipment from a designer in Sweden.

Pushpa Vadher lives at Carey Lodge care home in Wing, run by charity The Fremantle Trust, and applied to the organisation’s Wishes and Dreams campaign to rekindle her love of sewing, while helping vulnerable children across the world.

The trust’s 25th anniversary Wishes and Dreams campaign has been set up to help 25 people across its services realise their dreams and recognises the importance of celebrating each person’s unique qualities.

An experienced seamstress, Pushpa was taught to sew by her mother at the age of nine and was making school uniforms at 11.

Pushpa has lived at Carey Lodge for four years and really wanted some more sophisticated sewing equipment, fabrics and patterns to be able to produce children’s clothes to send to the British Red Cross.

Designer Kate Williams, the daughter of Tudor Williams, property manager at the trust, heard about Pushpa’s aspirations and made a flying visit from Stockholm while visiting her family in the UK, bringing her overlocker for Pushpa to use. Tudor and his wife also joined them, bringing patterns and materials.

Pushpa said: “I was really touched by Kate’s generosity and how everyone had worked together to help to fulfil my dream. Sewing brings me such joy and to be able to make clothes for children will be such a rewarding thing to do.”