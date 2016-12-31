Put your house on Christmas help from Connells

Connells in Leighton Buzzard collected nearly 130 boxes as part of Operation Christmas Child to donate to needy children around the world.

The Christmas giving initiative, by international charity Samaritan’s Purse, ran this year from November 1-18.

The Leighton estate agency has taken part in Operation Christmas Child for several years, and acts as a drop-off point in the local community for the shoeboxes as well as driving the initiative with its employees and customers.

“This is a really worthwhile initiative and we are delighted to have been able to be a part of it again this year,” said Stewart Caldwell-Smith, branch partner at Connells Leighton Buzzard.

“Operation Christmas Child makes such a huge difference to the lives of so many children around the world, and we hope that the amazing number of gifts we helped to collect brought them joy this Christmas.”

Stewart added: “Our business is reliant on our strong link with the community, and taking part in Operation Christmas Child enables us to meet so many more local people and brings us all together at this traditional time of giving.

“We love opening up our doors to the community and being the local drop-off point for the shoeboxes and hope to continue doing so for years to come.”