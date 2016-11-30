Putting the ‘buzz’ back in arty Leighton Buzzard

A Linslade artist on a one-woman mission to put the buzz back in Leighton Buzzard has been overwhelmed by the response to her art classes.

Former Cedars Upper student Anna Kidman, 45, of Station Road was horrified to discover there were none on offer so decided to start her own. And she’s been inundated with aspiring David Hockneys and Tracey Emins ever since.

“As I suspected, there is an appetite for things artistic in the Buzz,” she smiled.

In fact there was such a demand she couldn’t accommodate everyone, so her waiting list has grown to the extent she will increase the number of her classes next month.

Anna is still keen to improve access to visual arts in the town but that ambition is on hold for the moment.

She explained: “I have lots of ideas but need to take one small step at a time. I also hope to resume my own art practice which has had to take a back seat while I was setting up the classes.

“And what better way to put LB on the map than having more home-grown artists living and working here?”

She added: “Hayley Tompkins, who’s now based in Glasgow, was born here in 1971. She represented Scotland at the Venice Biennale – one of the most prestigious international art fairs in the world.”

> If you’d like to help Anna achieve her dream – or simply want to enrol in one of her classes – email anna.kidman@blueyonder.co.uk or call 07891 965184.