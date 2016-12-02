Railway buff remembered

Railway enthusiast Geoff Wood celebrated what was to be his last birthday at Leighton Buzzard Railway in May.

The great-grandfather lost his battle with cancer three months later but he and his family spent a memorable day at the newly-accredited museum where he was given an opportunity to join the locomotive crew on the footplate.

Geoff, from Watford, started his working life on the railways in the age of steam but abandoned the tracks for a career on the road as an HGV driver,

After he died, his family decided that donations in lieu of flowers would be shared between LBR and the Peace Hospice in Watford where he had been cared for so compassionately durng his final hours.

They recently paid a return visit to the historic museum to remember the man they all loved and to present a cheque for £700 towards LBR’s new station at Pages Park.

The line runs to Stonehenge Works, adjacent to the sand quarries it was built to serve. It also has a significant collection of World War One narrow guage equipment.