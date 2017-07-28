Reassurance over Leighton Buzzard’s beach amid superbug fears elsewhere

Leighton Linslade Town Council is reassuring people who use the beach in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground that they clean and rake the sand daily, following reports of a superbug being found in sand in other areas of Europe.

The council has stated that the beach is locked daily, has mesh fencing surrounding the beach area and the sand is raked daily and treated with a weak solution of child-safe household disinfectant.

It comes following concerns from parents about reports of some sand play pits harbouring the emerging superbug C. diff that causes stomach upsets and diarrhoea.

Although the story does not mention any being found in the Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, some parents were calling the council raising their concerns.

A council spokesman said: “Sand is one of the single most developmentally appropriate materials that can be provided within a children’s playground. It provides excellent opportunities for creative and construction play whilst fine-tuning physical movements.

“Parson’s Close Recreation Ground is home to the much-loved 100-tonne sand beach. Measuring 20m by 20m, with sand at least 200mm deep, the beach is surrounded by treated decking to create a proven sand sand retaining wall that collects sand and acts as a practical walkway and viewing area around the beach.

“Surrounding the beach is a 1.8m high “roll top” open mesh fencing with gates to match.

“The mesh fencing enhances the visibility to the benefit of the users and their guardians who may decide to sit outside of the beach.

“On security grounds, beach is locked daily.

“It is maintained in accordance with the RoSPA Sand Play in Children’s Play Areas guidance.

“The sand is raked daily with periodic forking and is treated with a weak solution of child-safe household disinfectant.

“Also, the beach isn’t covered which allows for natural cleansing and aeration.”