Recognition for community’s ‘essential’ pub

A Linslade pub has picked up an award after being recognised for its commitment to helping the local community.

The Hare Inn, in Southcott Village, has been crowned a regional winner in the Enterprise Community Heroes Awards.

Publican Jim Woolley is said to have created a pub that is recognised in the local area as a hub for social inclusion, fundraising and community engagement. Described as a “community essential”, the pub supports many local charities, and hosts various clubs and classes, including a ‘work club’ that provides computers and advice to help people apply for work online.

The Enterprise Community Heroes initiative, celebrates the vital role publicans and their pubs play in enhancing the lives of local people.

Three pubs from each of 18 Enterprise regions were selected for the final. Regional winners receive £3,000 prize money with the overall winning pub awarded the top prize of £6,000.

Enterprise CEO Simon Townsend said: “This year’s Enterprise Community Heroes Awards saw a record 535 entries from across England and Wales.

“Judging these awards is never easy.

“The stories we hear from our talented publicans are truly heart-warming and reaffirm the vital role pubs play in communities across the UK, we’re incredibly proud of all the winners.”

The final was held on Monday October 17, at the Chesford Grange Hotel Kenilworth, Warwick. The overall winner was the Cleveland Bay in Redcar, North Yorkshire, which was awarded a £6,000 prize.

