Record crowd enjoy sparkling night of fireworks

Thousands of people headed to Brooklands School on Saturday for a night of family fun at Leighton Buzzard’s fireworks.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade, visitors enjoyed a bonfire, a fireworks display, food stalls and rides.

Leighton Buzzard fireworks 2016

Dave Edwards, of Leighton Linslade Rotary Club, said: “The fireworks display went really well and I think we may have had a record number of people come down, around 4,500-5,000 people.

“There was a double decker bus that transported some residents, I went on the bus as they were leaving and there were lots of families on there, it was nice as it meant there was a real community feel to the event.

“We would like to thank Marshalls Coaches for providing the free bus service. It was a great event and everyone enjoyed it, it was a real success.”

