Redskins Twitter challenge postponed

Two sports fans who planned to blag a free flight to Washington D.C. have postponed their mission.

Andy Burrows, 36, of Fyne Drive, Linslade, had hoped his Twitter campaign #uk2dc would see generous companies transport him and his friend Nigel Griggs, 39, to see their favourite American football team, the Washington Redskins, play Wisconsin’s Green Bay Packers.

The ambitious pair had hoped to test the ‘power’ of social media and fly out for Sunday, November 20, but the test was put on hold.

Andy said: “ A member of Nigel’s family was taken ill last week, so we’re going to try our experiment again in January if the Redskins get through to the playoffs - they won their match!”

On Sunday night Andy watched the game on television, trying not to wake his family with his cheers as the Redskins played their way to victory.