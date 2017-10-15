Restaurant staff celebrate 20 year milestone

Two employees at a restaurant chain are celebrating their 20th anniversary of working there.

Terry Bradley-Goodship began as a crew member at the McDonald’s in Hockliffe in 1997, alongside Carl Pickard, who also celebrates his 20th year at the company, running the restaurant in Royston.

Both have moved up the ranks and now work as business managers at the respective restaurants.

Both have acquired a range of life experience in their time at work.

Carl met his wife Kelly while originally a crew member in Hockliffe, and they are now married with three children. Kelly still works at the Hockliffe restaurant as an administrator.

Terry completed the McDonald’s foundation degree in Managing Business Operations in 2011 and has taken secondments within his group as a people manager and brand ambassador.

Franchisee Ismail Anilmis, who owns and runs 10 restaurants, including at Hockliffe and Royston, said: “I’m so proud to celebrate Carl and Terry’s impressive tenure at the company.

“Both are outstanding members of the team who have worked hard to grow the business since their very first days. I look forward to working with them for many more years to come.”

Terry said: “I’ve had such brilliant opportunities at McDonald’s and have loved every minute.

“No two days are ever the same, and you get to work with brilliant people such as Carl and Ismail. I’d like to thank them both.”