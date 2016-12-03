Return of plans for new estate of 110 houses

Resentment has bubbled to the surface after plans for 110 homes in Cheddington were resubmitted by a developer – one year after a highly similar application was rejected.

Gladman Homes has proposed for a second time to build a new estate of 110 houses off Leeches Way in the village.

Although some differences exist between the current application and the one rejected last year – including housing mix, landscaping and road width – some residents claim it would still harm the village if it were go ahead.

Vale MP John Bercow claimed when the previous scheme was submitted that it threatened to “destroy” the village.

Latest concerns include Dr Sara MacPherson who has stated: “There appears to be little difference between this plan and their previous application in 2015.”

Cheddington Residents’ Association added that they objected to the plan “irrespective” of changes made, and added that an alternative application of 100 new homes in the village was already going through the planning process.

It was noted by AVDC that the development only offered two and three bedroom homes for affordable housing, while its four and five bedroom houses – totalling 70 in all – were exclusively for the open market.

At the time of writing, the planning application on Aylesbury Vale District Council’s website had received 348 letters of objection from the public, with one letter in favour.

In its design and access statement, Gladman state: “The site provides an excellent opportunity for a development which integrates well with the existing residential area of Cheddington. The site has no overriding environmental or physical constraints and provides the opportunity to establish a sustainable development which is both physically and visually well contained.”

It added: “The design of the planning layout was revised after the first submission, taking into consideration various consultants’ comments.”

Changes include adding two extra footpaths into the estate, as well as various alterations to the uniots, including widening of drives and extra space for refuse collection.

A decision is expected to be reached by December 19.