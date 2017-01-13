REVIEW: Leighton’s Snow White is pun-tastic panto fun!

If you’re looking for some festive fun this January then ‘Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs’ is the panto for you - “it is, it is, it blinkin’ well is!”

Gemma Aguilar stars as birthday-girl Snow White, as the kingdom celebrates the teen’s big day, everyone that is, apart from deliciously wicked Stepmother, Queen Avarice.

Now Snow White’s turned 18 , meanie queenie is no longer the fairest in the land - and she’s not happy about it!

Trish Turner gives a feisty performance as the beautiful but wicked dictator, plotting to have Snow White killed. And don’t think you’re safe if you’re in the audience, either!

Talented Trish, who delivered an excellent panto version of Cell Block Tango, had great rapport with the audience, her acidic tongue favouring front row grannies!

But don’t worry folks, it’s not all scary! Gemma shines as she lights up the stage with Snow White’s smile, showing her theatre experience by lending her soulful voice to-tapping musical numbers and pop favourites with ease.

Between nifty dance routines, dame Ed-in-a-Bucket (‘Edna Bouquet’, please!) and jester, Chuckles, were on hand to cheer up Snow White, making a fantastic comedy duo.

John Stone is the perfect panto dame and punny pal Chuckles (Saskia McShane) lived up to her name, well equipped to deal with daddies-turned-hecklers – even during a serious scene!

Also offering cracker-joke fun were hapless pair Justice Quill and Scribble – with some very strange alternatives to Apple and iPads! Luckily, Fairy Fortune has her wand in fine shape, a firm favourite of the audience children – but can she help Snow White win Prince Ferdinand?

Hannah Rourke steps into his royal boots, and the love struck couple give a touching duet, singing Justin Timberlake’s Mirrors. Hearts also go out to Slurp - the Queen’s lovable, long suffering assistant.

And we’ve kept the best – and shortest – til last! Saving the day are the seven dwarfs – who haven’t heard of feminism – but who warm to a woman in the house once Snow White reveals she can cook! The dwarfs made sides crease with fabulous dance routines choreographed by Rachel Long and by far the funniest surprise, well, keep watch for rock-God, Merlin!

> There’s time to catch the show at Leighton Buzzard Theatre. Tickets are still available for January 13,14, 19, 26,27 & 28. Box office 0300 300 8125