Ride with Santa at railway

The volunteers at Leighton Buzzard Railway and their special visitor, Santa, are looking forward to welcoming people on their Christmas specials.

Once again Father Christmas is on schedule for another visit to the Leighton Buzzard Railway.

The organisers are seeing record early bookings with more than 1,300 seats sold so far and several trains sold out.

With his team of helpers, Santa will be in his grotto at Pages Park Station every Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday in December, plus Thursday, December 21, and Friday, December 22.

Children up to 12 years old will receive a present from Santa and all the family can enjoy a 25-minute steam train ride from Pages Park to Leedon and back.

For the grown-ups, free seasonal refreshments will be served.

The Buzzrail Café will also be open for those wanting something more and the shop will be well stocked with ‘Thomas’ and other products to help visitors with their present hunting.

New this year are special extra “Santa After Dark” trains on Saturday, December 16, and Saturday, December 23, with Santa and entertainers on the train, free hot chocolate plus alcoholic options for adults.

After the Christmas festivities are over, the railway will be running its Mince Pie Specials for those who want to keep the fun going just that little bit longer.

These will be held on Thursday, December 28, and Friday, December 29, at various times throughout the two days.

Also in December, the railway is holding a one-day craft fair.

Go along and join the craft shop team in the community room at Page’s Park station, where they will be selling a range of hand-made bags, toys, jewellery, children’s clothes, greetings cards and much more.

The craft fair is being held on Saturday, December 9.

For more information and to book one of the Santa special train rides or the Santa After Dark rides, go to www.buzzrail.co.uk