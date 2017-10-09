Road closure today as BBC America drama filmed around Ivinghoe Beacon and residents warned about gun shots

Ivinghoe residents have been told not to worry if they hear gun shots coming from their beacon beauty spot this week, as a new BBC thriller is being filmed!

The BBC America drama is in-production by Sid Gentle Films Ltd, who are based in London, and Beacon Road is closed today from 6am - 8pm, so the company can shoot their footage around the Ashridge Estate.

It is suspected that the filming is for new BBC America ‘cat and mouse’ drama, Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh, who plays a security services operative who fantasises about being a spy, and Jodie Comer, who plays the killer.

The drama is listed on the company’s website as being ‘in-production’, so residents suspect that this week’s filming is likely to be for the Oh and Comer thriller.

Bridget Knight, Ivinghoe Parish Council clerk, said: “We’ve been told about gun shots as part of the filming, so I imagine it is something that doesn’t sound like a nice family film!”

On The Parish Council website, Chrissy Hardy, Ashridge Estate ranger, wrote: “The film company has requested a road closure of the Beacon Road from Bucks County Council for October 9.

“There will also be a number of gun shots fired over the week. This is all highly controlled there will be an armourer on set at all times.

“The police are aware and we will have an NT representative on set at all times when they are filming. The gun shot may be heard in the local area.

“Filming will be from approximately 8am until 7pm.”

The countryside beauty spot has been a popular film location in the past. In 2012 it was used for Maleficent and in 2014 it was selected for a Santander TV advert, featuring Olympic golden girl Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Feature films, such as Quatermass 2, Batman Begins and The Dirty Dozen have also been shot at Ivinghoe Beacon.

Today’s road closure is for Beacon Road, between the B489 Icknield Way and Ringshall.

The diversion is via Edlesborough and Dagnall.

The LBO has contacted Sid Gentle Films Ltd and Buckinghamshire County Council for comments.