Former MK Dons boss hKarl Robinson as been named the new manager of Charlton Athletic.

‘Robbo’ spent six years at Stadium MK, but parted ways with the club just over a month ago following last season’s relegation from the Championship.

And he will take on his former side on December 3, when the Dons travel to The Valley for an FA Cup tie.

The Dons have yet to appoint Robinson’s successor, despite being linked with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

More follows.