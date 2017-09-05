‘Roman was shining down on us at superhero football day’

A superhero football day in memory of a brave Cheddington boy who battled ‘Childhood Alzheimers’ has raised an incredible £5,028 for Keech Hospice Care.

Roman James passed away aged five in April, and his family organised the superhero themed event on August 27 to say thank you to the hospice staff for their support over the past months, and were delighted with the fun day turn out from the kind community.

Above: Jacob Major - second cousin of Scarlet. Credit: Jane Russell

Roman fought Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, which caused him to face severe neurological regression, and the family have previously organised the annual ‘Roman’s Charity Football Fun Day’ to help raise money for research into a cure.

Roman’s mum Scarlet said: “The day went really well and it was the consistently busy - Roman was shining down on us; he always loved watching his dad, Ben, play football.

“Batgirls won 2 nil to Supergirls and Ben was playing for Wing Football Club who beat Pitstone Sunday 4:2.

“The half-time memorial bubble release was very emotional – I sent the bubbles up to Roman – and we had our family and friends with us.

Wing FC v.s. Pitstone Sunday. Credit: Jane Russell

“While we released the bubbles Roman’s favourite song, Cheerleader by OMI, was playing.

“He couldn’t speak but he was very vocal when it used to come on; he’d have a big smile on his face and say ‘oi!’”

Scarlet and Ben would like to say thank you to: Chloe’s Castle - mega slide, Alan Bazell - DJ, Sunshine Softplay - bouncy castles and soft play, Perfect Personalised Parties - candyfloss, popcorn snowcones and bubble machine, Lucy Andrews - Zumba, Maxine McKenzie - tarot, Auntie Angie, Auntie Lynn, and Uncle Andy - tombola and bric-a-brac, Sammi Pendleton and Elise Brown - raffle, Wing FC and Pitstone Sunday, Courtneys Bakery, Daisy Axtell-Powell, Joe - burger van, Tammy Murray - Pitstone bar, Rosario Marsala - ice cream van, and Pitstone Memorial Ground.

They would also like to thank ‘#teamroman’ for their continued support, as well as everyone who attended or donated to the raffle or auction.

Wing FC v.s. Pitstone Sunday. Credit: Jane Russell

The auction contributed £2,200 to the total, with prizes from teams including Manchester United, Watford FC and Luton Town FC.

Scarlet concluded: “Roman was looking down to see how many people loved and cared about him.”

Roman James