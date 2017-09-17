Rose conquers the Channel in marathon swim

A young swimmer from Eaton Bray has swum across the English Channel.

Rose Hawkins started her marathon swim early in the morning of September 1.

Her parents Marian and Jim Hawkins, sister Sarah and cousin Lizzie were on board a support boat to supply drinks, food and encouragement.

Also on the boat was an official Channel Swimming Association observer, and two pilots, Reg and Ray Brickell.

Friends and family were kept up to date via Rose’s Channel swim Facebook page where they could leave messages which her parents wrote on a white board and showed to Rose as she swam.

During the 12th hour of Rose’s swim, the pilot told her parents that she needed to speed up to enable her to reach Cap Gris Nez because a flood tide was pushing her around the coast and if she didn’t she could be swimming for another three hours to reach land.

After 14-and-a-half hours continuous swimming Rose landed at Cap Gris Nez.”

The next day she and her family visited the White Horse in Dover, where she signed her name on the wall among other successful channel swimmers. She wrote: “Rose Olivia Hawkins, 14.5 hours, 1st September 2017. Best and worst day ever.”

Rose has raised more than £14,000 for Marie Curie, British Heart Foundation,Medical Detection Dogs, and Willen Hospice. She would like to thank everybody for their support and sponsorship.