Rotary break record for Christmas collections

Almost £13,000 was collected in the run-up to the festive season by the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade.

Club members hosted Santa’s big tour of the area to bring in the record sum, which beat last year’s total by £1,200.

This money will be shared between the Rotary and the 20 organisations that helped with the collections.

Santa made the tours on a float provided by the Rotary club, with youth organisations, charities and PTAs helping with house-to-house collections.

Our festive friend returned to Leighton Buzzard to make a guest appearance at the traditional carol singing on the High Street on Christmas Eve, organised by the Rotary Club, with msuic by the Salvation Army.

The windy weather did not deter the many thousands who turned out and during the evening the Rotary Club received more than £3,000, again a record amount to be shared between the Rotary and the Salvation Army.

President Ian Summerfield praised people for helping to raise such a marvellous amount and thanked ‘behind-the-scene’ organisations who helped the club with the events.

The club’s Brain of Leighton Quiz is on March 6 at Cedars Upper School.

Visit www.leightonlinsladerotary.com