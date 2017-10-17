RSPCA issue advice to pet owners in Leighton Buzzard after reports of suspected poisoning incidents

The RSPCA are encouraging pet owners in Leighton Buzzard to keep an eye on their animals’ well-being after they received reports of suspected poisoning incidents.

The animal welfare charity is also asking people in the area to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals, including antifreeze.

The advice comes after a resident, who did not want to be named, from Bideford Green contacted the LBO to warn people about possible animal poisoning in the area.

He became concerned after his cat was taken to the vets and was told it had it been poisoned.

He said: “I want people to be aware of what may be happening in the area and I want to know if anyone else has been affected by this.

“We had to take our cat to the vets at the weekend and we found out it had been poisoned, our neighbours cat has also been poisoned, and there were two dead pigeons on our neighbours driveway.

“It seems a bit strange to me that these birds are suddenly dying like this, and the cats are being poisoned, maybe it is something they are eating from the grass or the water that is poisoning them.”

The RSPCA are aware of the reports and has asked anyone with information about what has happened to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The RSPCA has been made aware of reports of suspected poisoning incidents in Leighton Buzzard. It can be heart-breaking to lose a much-loved family pet in this way, and our sympathies are with the owners.

“We do not know at this stage if these incidents were accidental or deliberate, but would ask for everyone in the area to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals including antifreeze and make sure it is secure and out of the way of animals, especially cats. People should check their car radiators for leaks too.

“Poisoning animals in the way alleged is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act. If you suspect that your pet has been poisoned - whether deliberately or not - you should take them to a vet immediately. If possible and safe to do so, you should take a sample of what the animal has ingested, or the container.

“Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after a cat has ingested the chemical, though it can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are seen. The signs of poisoning can include vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, appearing drunk and uncoordinated, seizures, and difficulty breathing.

“We would encourage animal-owners who live in the area to keep an eye on their animals’ well being and if they are showing symptoms of poisoning get them veterinary treatment immediately.”

The incident was reported to Bedfordshire Police on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a call at around 10.45am to reports of what is believed to be animal poisoning in Bideford Green, Leighton Buzzard.

“We have liaised with the RSPCA and the informant has been advised to report the incidents to them in the first instance. We have also submitted the information to our intelligence team.”