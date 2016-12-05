Rushmere bags top £12,000 award from Tesco

Rushmere Country Park has bagged the top amount of £12,000 from a Tesco funding scheme.

The second round of Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative sees grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000, all raised from the 5p bag levy, being awarded to outdoor community projects.

Shoppers voted in stores, including the Leighton Buzzard store, and it can now be revealed that Rushmere Country Park will receive £12,000 to spend on extending the park’s popular Sculpture Trail and raising awareness of heathland habitats and wildlife.

The exact nature of the wooden sculptures will be developed with people who use the park, working with chainsaw artists. The extended trail will encourage visitors of all ages to explore the 400-acre site, and will include benches.

Gill Welham, chief executive of The Greensand Trust, which manages Rushmere, said: “We’re thrilled that shoppers at the Leighton Buzzard store voted for Rushmere Country Park to receive the top award, demonstrating how highly valued the park is by people in the area.”