Sacred Heart church light candles for lost loved ones

Parishioners in Leighton Buzzard will hold a special service to give thanks for the lives of their loved ones who have died.

This Sunday, volunteers from the Sacred Heart church Justice and Peace group have organised a service to pray for supporters of the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development (CAFOD) who have passed away, and give thanks for their deep and lasting impression.

The memorial mass will take place during the 10.30am Mass on Sunday, November 6, at Sacred Heart church, Beaudesert Road.

CAFOD representative in Leighton Buzzard, Deborah Purfield, said: “The service is a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to the brilliant people who have been at the heart of our work: inspirational priests, volunteers and members of the Catholic community who found time to offer love, practical support and prayers to the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

CAFOD is the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, and part of Caritas International.

Their work takes members across the world, aiming to end poverty and injustice.

CAFOD held its first memorial mass over a decade ago and now masses are held across the country during November, the month of remembrance.

People are invited to contact their local volunteer centre with the names of their loved ones to be included in the book of remembrance, which is presented at each mass.

If you would like to add a name to this list, please contact Susanna at candlelight@cafod.org.uk or by calling 020 7095 5348.

To find out more about CAFOD memorial masses, please visit: cafod.org.uk/remembrance.