Santa steams into Buzzrail

The clocks haven’t gone back yet and there are still some leaves on the trees, but the folks at Leighton Buzzard Railway are already thinking of Christmas.

And knowing how popular Santa was last year, they’ve brought in a new timetable with more trains running on the busiest days.

A Buzzrail spokesman said: “Even so, some journeys will sell out well in advance and prior booking is recommended.”

A Yuletide steam train trip is always a family favourite and in addition to the 25 minute return ride, passengers can also meet Santa in his festive grotto where children will receive a special early present.

Then it’s time for everyone to relax with some complimentary seasonal refreshments.

Santa will take a well-earned rest after Christmas, but the historic train rides will continue with welcome hot punch and mince pies waiting to revive Buzzrail travellers.

> Santa Specials will run Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 30. Book at www.buzzrail.co.uk