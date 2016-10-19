Scissor sisters a cut above the rest

Two kind-hearted pupils from Vandyke Upper School have had their long locks chopped off in aid of cancer patients.

Emily Scott, 13, and Tia Halliwell, 14, visited Anne McGuigan Hair and Beauty salon on Saturday, October 1, to ensure their long plaits and ponytail got the snip.

Tia's plait: ready to be donated

The step sisters, of White Horse Close, raised over £400 for The Little Princess Trust charity, while their hair will become wigs for little boys and girls who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment.

Emily said: “We wanted to do the challenge because we’d heard about the charity and thought it would be something nice to do.

“I was nervous because I’d been growing my hair for a long time – I’d got it cut when I was little and didn’t like it!”

The girls, both Year 9 pupils, now have trendy short cuts, with Emily sporting a medium length bob and Tia’s hair – which used to reach all the way down her back – now just below her shoulders.

Emily's new bob

And hearing about their challenge, Anne McGuigan was kind enough to offer the hair cuts for free.

Emily’s old hair length was 10cm shorter than Tia’s and their parents, Emily’s dad Rob Scott, and Tia’s mum, Pam Scott, are pleased with their new styles.

Tia said: “Everyone’s been really complimentary at school. I do a running challenge for Cancer Research each year, so that might be the next goal!”