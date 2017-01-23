Search is on for missing Linslade man

Police have this afternoon issued an appeal to try to find a missing Linslade man.

53-year-old Colman Keane has not been seen by family since 9am on Saturday (21 January).

Coleman Keane

Colman is described as white, 5ft10ins, medium build with short, thinning white hair and a white goatee beard.

He wears glasses and was wearing a burgundy shirt, a navy blue zip-up jumper, blue jeans, smart shoes and a brown tweed Barbour jacket when he went missing.

He is thought to have taken a dark grey canvas bag with him and is believed to be driving a white Peugeot 206 with the registration W151 NBY.

Call police on 101 quoting the missing persons reference MPC/95/17 with any information.