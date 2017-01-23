Search is on for missing Linslade man

Police have this afternoon issued an appeal to try to find a missing Linslade man.
53-year-old Colman Keane has not been seen by family since 9am on Saturday (21 January).
Colman is described as white, 5ft10ins, medium build with short, thinning white hair and a white goatee beard.
He wears glasses and was wearing a burgundy shirt, a navy blue zip-up jumper, blue jeans, smart shoes and a brown tweed Barbour jacket when he went missing.
He is thought to have taken a dark grey canvas bag with him and is believed to be driving a white Peugeot 206 with the registration W151 NBY.
Call police on 101 quoting the missing persons reference MPC/95/17 with any information.
Almost Done!
Registering with Leighton Buzzard Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.