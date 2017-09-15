Second Heath and Reach turbine narrowly approved

Plans for a second wind turbine at Heath and Reach have been narrowly approved by Central Bedfordshire Council.

At Wednesday’s development control committee, committee members voted six in favour with four against and one abstention.

This new turbine will be located at Checkley Wood Farm just outside of the village.

There were 250 individual letters of support from local residents including 41 from Heath and Reach. There were 171 individual letter against and a petition of 576 signatures from Stop Checkley Wood Turbine which count as one letter.

During the meeting, there was a long debate on the impacts on landscape and renewable energy. The Chair of the Committee said that it was important to take note of both national and local policy.

