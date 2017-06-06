Shakebox Diner moves to Leighton Buzzard

Shakebox Diner is expanding and moving to Leighton Buzzard on Saturday, June 10.

The milkshake bar and diner opened in Linslade in October 2015 and has been a popular hit with the community, the owner is now expanding and moving to a bigger premises in Market Square.

Yaz Habib, 29, of Linslade, opened the business to give something new to the area, he is looking forward to the move and providing more for his customers.

He said: “We have had a great success in Linslade and we are moving to the High Street in Leighton Buzzard because of Shakebox’s popularity, we need a bigger building.

“In Linslade we could only offer takeaways, but in the new place we have seating for 24 people and will be offering food, like hot dogs, nachos and waffles.

“The move is exciting and we are looking forward to it, we have been able to add to our menu and give more options to our customers.”

Shakebox Diner opens at 11am on Saturday and will be open seven days a week.