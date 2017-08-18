Short-changed over Leighton Buzzard car park upgrade?

Central Bedfordshire Council claim the new pay-on-exit parking at West Street multi-storey car park has been well received by people, despite one motorist contacting us to complain about the new system.

An unhappy driver contacted the LBO after she used the machine and was not given any change, she wants to warn other drivers about the machines.

She said: “The council are on to a nice little earner in the multi-storey car park.

“They have put new machines in, with the old ones you used to put the money in and then get change, but with these new machines no change is given.

“I could not see any signs stating that the machines do not give out change.

“I put my £2 coin in and waited for my change, I doubt I am the only person that has done it and I bet more people do. I want to make people aware of this and hopefully this warning stops other people making the same mistake.

Chairman of LB First, Gennaro Borrelli, said many of his customers had complained about the lack of change. “The old machines did give change and I raised this at a partnership meeting. CBC might get a big spike in their takings!”

The LBO has also heard of residents complaining about the new £1 coin or notes not been accepted at some town centre car parks, as well as numberplates not being recognised.

Central Bedfordshire claim signs about the changes were put up in West Street multi-storey car park.

A council spokesman said: “We introduced pay-on-exit parking at West Street multi-storey car park in May as part of out programme to improve council-run car parks across Central Bedfordshire.

“As part of this, new signs went up above all payment machines explaining how the new system works. These clearly state that no change is given.

“The new system has generally been well received as people get used to it, especially as it offers them more ways to pay and it means that you no longer have to collect and store a token.”