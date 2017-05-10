Shy Leighton schoolgirl does Big Swim for charity

A shy Leighton Middle School pupil who isn’t much of a sprinter has done a deal with her mum – she’s been allowed to skip running in school competitions as long as she swims the required 600m instead.

And 10-year-old Amelie Muir decided to use the opportunity to raise money for a charity close to her heart - Brain Tumour Research.

Proud mum Natalie Dixon said: “She’s been swimming since she was two but for many years had a love-hate relationship with the water. Then she started lessons at Energie Liscombe Park and the smaller class sizes turned it around for her. This year she joined the Crusaders swim squad and has come on in leaps and bounds.

“She’s aiming to do the 1km Big Swim on Sunday May 21 and would love some support while she does the 55.5 laps.

“Amelie really does suffer with shyness and sometimes has trouble showing what she’s good at so we’re really delighted that she’s taken up this challenge.”

Amelie is nicknamed the ‘little barracuda’ and on her justgiving page she says: “Nowhere do I feel as at home as I do in the water and I am so pumped up to swim like a fish – the barracuda my mum knows I am.

“I really want to raise money for this good cause. I’ve never done anything like this before but training has gone well and I know I can do it because I’m good at swimming – one day I might even swim the Channel like my favourite author David Walliams!”

> Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Barracudaamelie