Sign up for Florence Nightingale Hospice’s Midnight Walk

Many of those donning flashing bunny ears do it as a thank you to the Florence Nightingale Hospice teams, and to make sure that others can benefit from the compassion and comfort they give at a time of grief and pain for patients and their families.

Midnight Walkers raise nearly half of the money needed for the community nursing team, which cares for patients with life-limiting illnesses in their own homes all around the county.

Registration for the event on June 24 is just £18, which includes a free souvenir Midnight Walk 2017 T-shirt as well as a medal and complimentary breakfast at the end of the Walk. There’s no minimum sponsorship although it’s hoped each walker will raise atleast £100,

> For more information visit www.fnhospice.org.uk/midnight-walk